Barcelona cut the gap on La Liga's top two with an entertaining 4-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday, despite playing out the final half-hour with 10 men after Fermin Lopez's red card.

Robert Lewandowski, Lopez, Raphinha and Eric Garcia struck for the Catalans, who were able to capitalise on leaders Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with second-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's Barca climbed within two points of Los Blancos and moved one behind Atletico to crank up the tension in the title race.

Lewandowski's early strike was cancelled out by Sevilla's Ruben Vargas, with Lopez and Raphinha pouncing early in the second half.

Lopez was sent off for a high tackle but Barcelona held out and extended their lead when Garcia nodded home late on.

"Today we had to win to stay in the title race and now we're putting the pressure on," Barca defender Inigo Martinez told DAZN. "I think the team played a brilliant match and this is the way forward...

"If we stay secure and solid at the back, up front we all know what our forwards are capable of."

The match at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium got off to an explosive start with teenage winger Lamine Yamal forcing Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland into a superb save with a curling effort.

Barcelona took the lead moments later from the resulting corner, played short, with Raphinha eventually crossing for Martinez to nod the ball across goal.

Veteran Polish striker Lewandowski prodded home from close range after seven minutes to reach 19 league goals and extend his lead as the division's top goalscorer.

Sevilla were level almost instantly, with Ronald Araujo playing Saul Niguez onside and the Spaniard crossed for Vargas to turn home in the eighth minute.

Araujo's unfortunate evening was compounded by an injury sustained when fouled by Saul, with Pau Cubarsi replacing him in the 22nd minute.

Lopez's short stay

Barca stopper Wojciech Szczesny made a good save from an acrobatic Dodi Lukebakio effort as the hosts, 13th, gave as good as they got in the first half.

Flick sent on Lopez at half-time for Gavi and the midfielder scored and got sent off within the space of 15 minutes.

Lopez netted at the start of the second half, heading home from playmaker Pedri's inviting cross.

Vargas netted from an offside position at the other end before Raphinha extended Barcelona's lead with a vicious effort from distance in the 55th minute.

Lopez was dismissed for a rash high challenge on Djibril Sow on the hour mark, leaving the Catalans the job of protecting their lead with a man fewer.

Szczesny saved low from Suso's drive but Sevilla created little else of note as Barcelona largely kept the Andalucians at arm's length.

Garcia nodded home at the far post in the final stages as Raphinha's deflected cross fell kindly to him to wrap up Barcelona's emphatic victory.

