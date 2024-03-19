Konstantin Koltsov, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and former Belarus hockey player, passes away
Story highlights
The 42-year had played in Belarus national team in 2002 and 2010 Olympics and also was a part of the USA-based National Hockey League (NHL) for Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 and 2006.
Former Belarus ice hockey player and tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov has passed away. The news was confirmed by Russian ice hockey club Salavat Yulaev on their website where Koltsov served as the coach.
Writing about the demise, the club wrote (translated from Google): "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff.
"The hockey club “Salavat Yulaev” expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Konstantin Evgenievich Koltsov."
The 42-year had played in Belarus national team in 2002 and 2010 Olympics and also was a part of the USA-based National Hockey League (NHL) for Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 and 2006.
More to follow...