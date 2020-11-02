Kolkata Knight Riders players' unique birthday wish to co-owner Shah Rukh Khan

India's Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today and on this special day, players of Kolkata Knight Riders wished their KKR co-owner and recalled their favourite SRK moments.

KKR's new skipper Eoin Morgan's compliment became a talking point in social media. According to Eoin Morgan, Shah Rukh Khan is like the Tom Cruise of India but he is perhaps even more entertaining that the Hollywood actor.

"Everybody described him as the Tom Cruise of India. He is actually more exciting than Tom Cruise," said KKR captain Eoin Morgan in a video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

Shah Rukh Khan has been seen cheering for his team during IPL 2020 in the UAE. Players including former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik said: "I remember once going to Bali and there were just two things which the auto driver told us -- So, you are from India, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Veer-Zaara. That’s how famous he is."

KKR's explosive all-rounder Andre Russell also wished 'King Khan' and said: "It was a special moment. He (SRK) was so humble and cool. He was standing beside me and gave me a hug. I am a tough guy but I was blushing."

Aussie pacer head Pat Cummins said: "You still look like you are 21. So, enjoy this and upcoming birthdays as well."

Kolkata Knight Riders won a crucial match against Rajasthan Royals to keep their playoff hopes alive.