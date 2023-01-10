KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding: The wedding of actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul has long been a topic of discussion. The couple will soon get married. On social media, there are intermittent updates regarding their wedding. Several reports claim that the wedding would be attended only by close friends and family members. However, it is said that Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul's family prepared a lavish banquet following the nuptials. There are several details that have come out about the wedding's specifics, such as the venue, time, and details about the wedding photos. For more on the lavish wedding, continue reading.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding dates

For those who are unaware, the wedding dates have apparently been repeatedly postponed because of KL Rahul's hectic schedule. However, according to recent reports, the wedding plans are on. The discussions regarding KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding date have persisted for a very long time. Fans will, however, be happy to hear that the pair will soon get married. Although it is risky to predict a precise wedding date, numerous reports claim that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will wed sometime in late January, with a higher likelihood that it will take place after January 20.

Venue for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for about three years, and now they're finally getting married. However, everyone is curious as to where their wedding will take place. According to media reports, the wedding vows would be exchanged in Suniel Shetty's opulent Khandala house. Suniel Shetty's home amid the hills is no less than a resort, according to those who have caught glimpses of it in social media coverage. It's the ideal location for an extravagant wedding like KL Rahul and Athiya's.

Who will attend KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's big fat wedding?

The enormous, opulent wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is being followed by everyone and everyone is checking out who will attend the big fat wedding. The names haven't yet started to surface, but according to several reports, Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul's family are planning a lavish April event at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house for the elite of the entertainment, sports, business, and political worlds.

Latest buzz around KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding