KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals?

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in the 42nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first match of the doubleheader Saturday.

Delhi Capitals have had a great season. DC are second on the points table with 7 wins and 3 losses. Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form after scoring back-to-back centuries. Past four innings of Shikhar Dhawan were 106*, 101*, 57 and 69*. Kagiso Rabada is the purple cap holder with 21 wickets in 10 games and a bowler-friendly venue like Abu Dhabi will make him lethal. Shaw has had a poor season, but he smashed 66 off 41 balls during his side’s previous encounter against KKR and that shall give him confidence as he looks to return to form.

KKR has had a shaky season. They are fourth on IPL's points table with 5 wins and losses. KKR's batting order has been the Achilles' heel. Skipper Eoin Morgan will be looking to play a pivotal role for the club. Lockie Ferguson has been a game-changer for the franchise. He scalped four wickets from his two matches for KKR this season.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 24).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at WION.