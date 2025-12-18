/KKR’s overseas seamer to miss eight days in IPL 2026 for THIS reason

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the loudest noise at the recently concluded IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, splurging millions on overseas picks, including bagging Cameron Green for a record $2.76mn (INR 25.20 crore). Even though they also bagged the Asian pair of Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore) and Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.2 crore), they dealt with a blow of not having one of them for eight days midway through the season.

The latest reports suggest that the Bangladeshi quick Mustafizur will remain unavailable for eight days around mid-April next year, as he travels home for the three ODIs against New Zealand. India Today and Cricbuzz report that the left-arm quick will miss KKR games from April 16 to April 23, due to national commitment, as confirmed by BCB cricket operation chairman Nazmul Abedin. The reports also claim that the BCB is said to grant him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the entire IPL 2026 season, barring this window.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We have given Mustafizur an NOC for the entire IPL. He will only return to play for the national team during the New Zealand ODI series, which consists of three matches," said Nazmul. "He will return for eight days to play the ODI series," he continued.



Although the dates and schedule aren’t out yet, the BCB confirmed this development just two days after Mustafizur found his new IPL home in KKR.

Meanwhile, Kolkata assembled a title-winning squad ahead of the next season. The former three-time winners entered the mini auction with the biggest purse among all teams, and, subsequently, the most spots to fill. Of the 13 players bought, Green was the most expensive, while nine of those picked were at their respective base prices, including New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert.



The remaining ones were the Indians, including Akash Deep, Rahul Tripathi and Kartik Tyagi.

