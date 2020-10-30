Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to UFC? Dana White reveals talks

Russian fighter and lightweight champion Khabib's shocking retirement after a win in UFC 254 put the wrestling fraternity in frenzy. The fighter did not wish to carry on without his father in his corner and said that he made a promise to his mother.

UFC chief Dana White, on CBS Sports Radio, said that he was shocked as "nobody knew, not even his coach".

"I wasn’t [processing it]. I was sitting there going 'Oh my God, you’ve got to be kidding me," he added.

However, he revealed the conversation he had with the fighter about coming back and extending his win streak to 30-0.

"I’ll tell you this, and I haven’t told anybody this, Khabib and I have been talking. He was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight.

"I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0."

"I do [think he will comeback]. His dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honour on his dad’s wish."

Khabib lost his 57-year-old father earlier this year due to complications caused by coronavirus. Khabib announced retirement after the fight. He said: "It was my last fight. There’s no way I’m going to come here without my father."

"It was the first time after what happened with my father, when the UFC called me about (fighting) Justin, I talked with my mother for three days."

"She didn’t want me to fight without father, but I promised her it was going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

"I know only one thing I want from the UFC: Tuesday, you guys have to put me number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this."

"Undisputed UFC lightweight champion, 13-0, 13 in the UFC, 29 in my pro MMA career. I think I deserve this."