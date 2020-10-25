Lightweight champion Khabib announces retirement after winning UFC 254

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced a shocking retirement after the most impressive performance of his career against American fighter Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Also read: 'On his way to GOAT status': MMA chief on UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russian fighter dominated the fight against Gaethje. The American's strength was no match for Russian's pace. Khabib ran out of time to secure a submission win in the first round. However, the Russian won it in the second round itself after applying triangle choke on Gaethje. After the win, Khabib broke down in tears and later on announced his retirement.

After the fight, Khabib said: "It was my last fight. There’s no way I’m going to come here without my father."

"It was the first time after what happened with my father, when the UFC called me about (fighting) Justin, I talked with my mother for three days."

"She didn’t want me to fight without father, but I promised her it was going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

"I know only one thing I want from the UFC: Tuesday, you guys have to put me number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this."

"Undisputed UFC lightweight champion, 13-0, 13 in the UFC, 29 in my pro MMA career. I think I deserve this."