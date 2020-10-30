Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from COVID-19, the club took to Twitter to share this news on Friday. It took 17 days for the Portuguese legend to recover from this virus.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner first tested positive for COVID-19 just days after playing for Portugal against Spain and France in the Nations League. He missed out on many crucial fixtures including the much-anticipated Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Portugal’s Football Federation, after the footballer tested positive for the virus, issued a statement. According to the statement, the 35-year-old was "well" and had "no symptoms". It added that the player had gone into isolation.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who has shaved his head, has been seen training in his house as per Instagram activities while flexing his finely crafted physique.

Ronaldo and Messi, who ruled the last decade, have not faced each other in the UEFA Champions League since the semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona on 2011-12 season.