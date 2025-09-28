/Alvarez hits brace as Atletico Madrid sweeps Liga leaders Real in gripping derby

Julian Alvarez struck twice to earn Atletico Madrid an emphatic 5-2 derby victory over La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday, ending their rivals' perfect start to the season. Xabi Alonso's side had won all six of their games but Diego Simeone's Atletico overran them at the Metropolitano stadium. The hosts took the lead through Robin Le Normand.

Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler netted to put Real Madrid in front but Alexander Sorloth levelled for Atletico at the end of a thrilling first half.

Alvarez fired in from the penalty spot and then bent home a free-kick.

Antoine Griezmann grabbed the fifth late on to seal an important win after a shaky start to the campaign. Atletico rose provisionally to fourth.

"There are no excuses, we're hurting, it's a derby and a deserved defeat," said Alonso, after his side conceded five against their rivals for the first time since 1950.

Atletico's joy was evident, with Simeone visibly emotional on the sideline as his team racked up the scoreline.

"There's a lot of emotions... we've had a troubled start to the season," said Simeone. "From the start of the game we knew where we could hurt them... today was a very, very good (performance)."

Led by a flying Mbappe, Real came into Alonso's first derby at the helm as the only side in the league with a 100 percent record.

Although the French superstar scored again to reach eight league goals for the season, Atletico attacked relentlessly and deserved their victory.

Real Madrid started Jude Bellingham for the first time since his shoulder surgery in the summer, but the England international struggled to make an impact.

Giuliano Simeone, coach Diego Simeone's son, took advantage of slack Madrid defending to whip in a cross which Le Normand headed home after 14 minutes to open the scoring.

The visitors reacted well.

Mbappe levelled with a crisp finish after breaking in down the right.

Atletico were taking the game to Real Madrid, with Alonso's side content to spring forward on the counter, trying to use the pace of Vinicius Junior and Mbappe.

The Brazilian winger created Madrid's second goal, turning brilliantly in the box to break away from Marcos Llorente and Le Normand, before crossing for Guler to strike.

Alvarez, who netted a hat-trick against Rayo Vallecano in midweek, curled a shot around Thibaut Courtois but against the post as Atletico continued pushing.

Atletico defender Clement Lenglet put the ball in the net but the Frenchman used his forearm to deflect it home.

In first-half stoppage time, Atletico pulled level. Sorloth, lurking behind Dean Huijsen, planted a header beyond Courtois.

The Norwegian striker celebrated with Atletico fans, who embraced him -- a risky move when already on a yellow card, but he was not dismissed.