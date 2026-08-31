/Josh Hazlewood expects South Africa sledging, insists Aussies won't be fazed

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood says the hostile South African crowd won't affect him much on the upcoming tour, including three ODIs and as many Tests. With the Aussies returning to South Africa for the first time since the sandpaper gate in 2018, Hazlewood expects the Proteas crowd to come down hard on him and the players fielding near the boundary lines. Having toured England and New Zealand, where the home fans usually love sledging the mighty Aussies, Hazlewood warned that Australian players won’t be fazed this time.



Although Australia toured South Africa for the ODI series in 2020 and 2023, the stakes are expected to be higher this time.

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Hazlewood was one of the five players who featured in the infamous Cape Town Test, where stalwarts including David Warner and Steve Smith were among those handed one-year bans. With Hazlewood and Smith likely to be picked for the Test series, starting in Durban, and Newlands hosting the third Test, the Aussie quick said tackling crowd abuse is unlikely to be part of discussions in the lead-up.



"I don't think we'll talk about it, no," Hazlewood said at a launch of Play Cricket week on Monday. "I tend to put New Zealand and South Africa a bit in the same boat. We cop a lot in England as well, so pretty much every away game we cop it a fair bit.



"I'm used to everything at fine leg. The guys out in the slips don't hear too much, so it's probably more the guys fielding on the boundary and different things.



"It'll be fine,” he continued.

Hazlewood wants to play more cricket

Recently returning to Test cricket during the Bangladesh series after being out for a considerable period since suffering a right hamstring strain that ruled him out of the home Ashes, Hazlewood aims to maintain his fitness and make himself available for as many matches as possible.



The 35-year-old is expected to be picked in the ODI squad for the South Africa and Zimbabwe series to be announced on Tuesday.



"I think still the best way forward for me is to play as much as I can, in reason. Once you're at that intensity, which we're all at now, it's trying to maintain that," Hazlewood said.

