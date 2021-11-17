Jordan accuses Iran of playing a MAN as goalkeeper during crucial women's match, demands gender probe

It might appear to be an unusual incident but has been deemed as a "very serious issue" after Jordan accused Iran of playing a man in a women's international, even demanded a "gender verification check". After a thrilling 4-2 shoot-out win over Jordan in September, Iran had qualified for their first-ever 2022 Women's Asia Cup. However, their fierce rivals Jordan are now questioning the gender identification of one of the Iranian players.

Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei, who helped the team to register a stunning win, has now been facing calls to confirm her gender. She blocked two goal attempts by the Jordanian team, resulting in Iran's qualification.

Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, who is the president of the Jordan Football Association tweeted on Sunday (November 14), asking the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to "please wake up". In a letter, he requested a "gender verification check" on the Iranian player in question. He suggested that Iran's goalkeeper during the match was a man posing as a woman.

"The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry. We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time," Iran's team's selector Maryam Irandoost told sports news site Varzesh3, dismissing the allegation.

No relevance to previous tweets but it’s a very serious issue if true. Please wake up @theafcdotcom pic.twitter.com/egk678CXCX — Ali Al Hussein (@AliBinAlHussein) November 13, 2021 ×

Iran have been accused of playing a man as a goalkeeper for their women's national team against rivals Jordan who have demanded a 'gender verification' probe.



Zohreh Koudaei, saved 2 penalties during the 4-2 shoot-out victory over Jordan in Uzbekistan September



In a letter dated November 5, the Jordan Football Association cast doubts over the "eligibility of a participating player" the letter also alleged that the Iranian women's team "has a history with gender and doping issues" and demanded a probe.

Irandoost also said, "These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women's national team. The Jordanian team considered themselves the big favourite to qualify... and when they lost... it was natural to seek relief under false pretences and to escape responsibility for this failure."

There's no response by AFC on the same yet.