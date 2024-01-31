Jay Shah reappointed as Asian Cricket Council chairman during Bali AGM; set for third stint

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has been reappointed as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bali. Shah, who will start his third stint as the ACC chairman was unanimously elected for his third stint on Wednesday (Jan 31). The Indian administrator was first elected to the post in 2021 and has successfully seen the operations of the organisation where the Asian Cup was the center of attraction.

Shah reappointed as ACC chairman

On Wednesday in Bali, where several topics were on the discussion table, Shah was unanimously elected for his third consecutive stint as the chairman of the ACC. His first two stints have seen the ACC handle critical matters of COVID-19 and successfully arrange the Asia Cup and the U19 Asia Cup. The 2023 Asian Cup played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka was a critical matter of discussion and Shah successfully managed to stage the competition.

With India’s stance of not traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Shah and his team successfully negotiated a formula to stage the tournament. The hybrid model was in use for the 2023 Asia Cup where the tournament was played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, despite the former being the official host. × Shah during his tenure has been successful in the introduction of the Women's T20 Asia Cup and Emerging Asia Cup which was the U19 version of the tournament in both genders.

Shah was also the focal administrator during the ODI World Cup held in India where he was the BCCI’s secretary. Shah’s BCCI tenure has also been a success story so far where he launched the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023. His decision to increase the pension of former players and umpires has also seen his popularity grow.