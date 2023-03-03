Jason Roy hits 132 as England hand Bangladesh its first home ODI series defeat in seven years

A match-winning 132 from Jason Roy and four wickets each to Sam Curran and Adil Rashid helped England beat Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second ODI in Dhaka on Friday. After going down in two straight matches in this series, Bangladesh has now lost the home ODI series for the first time since 2016 – having lost to England only the last time seven years ago.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Bangladesh got off to a good start removing Phil Salt early inside the 7th over. Facing the wrath of bowling to inform Jason Roy and last match’s hero Dawid Malan, the Bangladeshi bowlers were then taken to cleaners.

Though with two quick wickets the hosts thought they were back in the game, the attacking pair of Roy and Jos Buttler had them on the back foot in no time. During an incredible 109-run stand, Jason Roy not only completed his hundred but also registered his highest score in the Asian conditions. The onslaught didn’t end there as the lower-order also contributed with runs. While captain Buttler hit an impressive 76 off 64 balls, Moeen Ali scored 42 in 35 balls and Curran remained unbeaten on 33 off 19 balls. England posted a mammoth 326 for seven in 50 overs.

Beginning from where he had left, all-rounder Curran picked up three quick wickets in his first eight balls to reduce Bangladesh to 9/3 in three overs. A solid 79-run partnership between two most experienced players in the team – Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan then had Bangladesh back and running in the chase before Adil Rashid provided England with the much-needed breakthrough.

Later, Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain also showed some resistance but that wasn’t enough as Rashid tore into the lower order before Curran picked his final wicket to dismiss Bangladesh on 194 in the 45th over.