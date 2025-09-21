/Jarmanpreet Singh: The wall who also strikes — A captain in the making for SG Pipers

Indian men's hockey team Asia Cup run was more than just a qualification ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium—it was a showcase of how versatile, modern defenders like Jarmanpreet Singh are changing the game. Traditionally, defenders in hockey were the anchors: solid, disciplined, risk-averse. Jarmanpreet is all of that—but crucially, he is much more. In the Asia Cup semi-final against China, he came off the bench for Jugraj Singh, slipped seamlessly into the right flank, and turned a defensive recovery into an attacking masterstroke. His assist broke the deadlock, changed the tempo, and proved that in today’s hockey, a defender who can attack is as valuable as a striker who tracks back.

This duality—shield and spear, stopper and creator—is precisely what India thrives on and exactly what SG Pipers, franchise in the Hockey India League (HIL) need. The Pipers endured a forgettable debut season in the Hockey India League, finishing last and searching for direction. Now, with a new Dutch coaching staff in Tim Oudenaller and a reset in vision, they need leadership not just from the dugout but also on the field.

Jarmanpreet, retained as one of the key figures, is the obvious candidate. He reads the game like a captain should, communicates constantly with midfielders and attackers, and has the maturity to balance his instinctive attacking forays with his defensive duties. Most importantly, he has the respect of teammates, new and old.

On being asked if he would take up the captaincy, his answer was clear: “If the team gives me a responsibility, I will take it. It is for the betterment of the team.” That quiet assurance, devoid of bravado yet full of intent, is exactly what SG Pipers’ young squad requires. In many ways, Jarmanpreet represents the next chapter of Indian hockey—disciplined in defense, dynamic in attack, and humble in leadership. If the Pipers want to shake off the shadows of last season and mount a serious challenge, entrusting him with the armband is not just a tactical choice. It’s a statement of intent.

Jarmanpreet on Asia Cup and HIL