Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars preview: LPL 2022 JK vs CS live streaming & TV channel, playing XI prediction

LPL 2022: The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has reached its business end. It is the final day of league matches with Jaffna Kings taking on Colombo Stars in the double-header Monday. Jaffna Kings come into the contest with five wins out of seven matches and sit pretty on the number two spot in the points table.

As for Colombo Stars, they are just behind their opponents at the number three spot in the points table. However, both teams come into the contest with contrasting fortunes. Jaffna Kings overcame Galle Gladiators by 16 runs in the previous match to emerge victorious while Colombo Kings received nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Kandy Falcons.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars

Jaffna Kings:

Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan

Colombo Stars:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars full squad

Jaffna Kings Squad

Thisara Perera (c), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Hardus Viljoen, Evin Lewis, Shahnawaz Dahani, Binura Fernando, Tristan Stubbs, Suminda Lakshan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theivendiram Dinoshan

Colombo Stars Squad

Angelo Mathews (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dwaine Pretorius, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dominic Drakes, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Navod Paranavithana.

Where to watch Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars match live?

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where will the LPL 2022 Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars match be held?

LPL 2022 Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars match will take place in Sri Lanka on December 19.

