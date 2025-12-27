/Jack Draper pulls out of Australian Open 2026 due to ongoing arm injury

Jack Draper’s Australian Open hopes have taken a major hit as the British tennis player has pulled out of the 2026 edition of the tournament due to an ongoing arm injury, dealing another blow to his stop-start career. The 22-year-old announced his withdrawal just days before the Australian Open begins in Melbourne, saying he has not been able to fully recover from a persistent left arm and shoulder issue. Draper was scheduled to play his first-round match but decided to step away after medical advice, leaving an open spot in the men’s singles draw.

Draper has struggled with injuries for more than a year now. The problem first surfaced in 2024 and has continued to affect his training and match fitness. Since Wimbledon earlier this year, the young Brit has played only one competitive match. His season went downhill after he was forced to retire from his second-round match at the US Open in August, following which he chose to end his year early to focus on recovery.

His last court appearance came at Wimbledon in July, where he lost to former US Open champion Marin Cilic. Despite pushing hard in training over the past few weeks, Draper could not reach full fitness in time for the Australian Open.

In a message shared on social media, Draper expressed his disappointment. He said he was “gutted” to miss the tournament and had worked hard to return to the court, but added that his health had to come first. After speaking with his doctors and team, the decision was made to take more time off and allow the injury to heal properly.

Draper’s absence is a setback for fans and for British tennis. He was seen as one of the rising stars of the men’s game after a strong run in recent seasons, including notable wins over higher-ranked players. He had also reached the second round of the Australian Open in 2024 and was expected to build on that performance this time.

His team has made it clear that the focus is now on long-term recovery rather than rushing back. Draper is likely to target a return later in the season, possibly during the European clay-court events.