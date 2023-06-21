It's Official: Toni Kroos signs one-year contract extension on Real Madrid deal, set to continue until 2024

Real Madrid have officially agreed to extend the contract of German star man Toni Kroos after the played penned a one-year extension on Wednesday, June 21. Kroos signed in 2014, has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, and will now play for the 14-time European Champions until 2024. His deal was set to expire this summer along with Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. While the latter has already left for Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal, Modric is now expected to sign an extension soon which will keep him at the club until 2024.

Kroos signs extension

“Real Madrid C. F. and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024. Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 and is the German player to have worn the club's jersey the most times, having made 417 appearances. Over his nine seasons as a Real Madrid player, he has won 20 trophies: 4 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups,” read a statement released by Real Madrid