'It's a no-brainer': Ravi Shastri reveals how much money he would have got as a player in IPL auction

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri claimed he would have comfortably gone for a staggering sum of Rs 15 crore (INR 150 million) had he been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as a player. One of the finest all-rounders to have played for India, Shastri was known for his flamboyant style of cricket during his playing days.

Considering the demand for multi-dimensional players in T20 cricket these days and all-rounders playing key roles for their respective teams, Shastri claimed he would have raked in huge money had he been part of an IPL auction. When asked about the kind of money he would have fetched as a player at an auction, Shastri said he would have comfortably been in the Rs 15 crore bracket and would also have been the captain of the team.

“Comfortably in the 15 crore bracket. Comfortably! And captain of the side. No question. It's a no-brainer,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri, an attacking batter and a left-arm spinner, had become part of the Indian cricketing folklore when he slammed six sixes in an over against Tilak Raj of Baroda while playing for Bombay in a Ranji Trophy match. He is also one of the few players who have 1000 runs and 100 wickets to their name in Test cricket.

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs in his international career, amassing 3830 and 3108 runs in their two formats respectively. He also picked up a total of 280 wickets across formats in international cricket. Shastri took up commentary after retirement and has enjoyed a great stint as a commentator.

He also went on to serve as India's Director of Cricket before taking up the role of the national team's head coach in 2017. He served as the head coach of the Indian team from 2017 to 2021 making the side a force to reckon with across formats along with captain Virat Kohli.

Shastri's stint as India's head coach came to an end after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 last year. He has returned to commentary once again in the ongoing IPL 2022.