Italy's Dovizioso to start MotoGP season after collarbone surgery

Andrea Dovizioso will take part in the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month after undergoing surgery on his left collarbone, his team Ducati said on Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, Italian team Ducati said that the surgery had been carried out successfully in Modena on Sunday evening and that "he will start rehabilitation immediately".

Ducati added that the surgery will allow him to ride the season-opening race at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19, the first MotoGP since the coronavirus shutdown.

The season was originally scheduled to start on March 8 in Qatar before COVID-19 tore through the global sporting calendar.

The 34-year-old had broken his collarbone after landing badly during a motocross race at Faenza, near his home in the Emilia-Romagna region in central Italy.

Dovizioso has raced for Ducati since 2013 and finished runner-up in each of the past three seasons behind Spaniard Marc Marquez.