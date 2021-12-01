'It was a no-brainer': Robin Uthappa surprised over Delhi Capitals' decision to release Indian star player

Delhi-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise didn't retain some top-performing players such as Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and several critics have highlighted that they could have good options to keep in the squad for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje. As per the BCCI guidelines, the eight franchises were eligible to retain up to four players with a maximum of three Indians, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians. After retentions were announced, Delhi Capitals have INR 475m to be used at the mega auction.

Among other critics, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa is also surprised by DC's move of not retaining opening batter Shikhar Dhawan. Weighing in on the same, Uthappa on Star Sports show 'IPL Retention' said, "About Shikhar, for sure. He has done so exceptionally well for them. It was a no-brainer. I thought Kagiso Rabada would be a no-brainer."

"If they had both, Kagiso and Anrich Nortje, you essentially have your fast bowling set up and then you go for another couple of Indian fast bowlers and then you have your bowling line-up set up and that was a very dangerous bowling line-up, a match-winning bowling line-up," he said.

"And even up there, we know how dangerous Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan can be, so the fact that they have let go of one from that pair is actually quite surprising," he added.

Delhi Capitals qualified for three successive playoffs in the last three seasons, reaching their first final in the 2020 edition.