It is in a very disappointing place: Mickey Arthur points out insecurity and instability in Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur, who was part of the side during their 2023 ODI World Cup debacle, has pointed out that instability in the team structure has resulted in players focusing on their performances and spots, rather than team performance. Arthur recently resigned from his post at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Arthur stated, "When there's security within the environment, Pakistan is very good. When there's that insecurity, players start playing for themselves instead of the team because they're thinking of the next tour, and the next contract. That's a dangerous place to be in, and that's kind of where Pakistan cricket is now. And that's something that's very disappointing and sad for me."

He opined, "There's a massive amount of talent there, There are some world-class players, not just talented players. They're not given the support structure that they need to flourish."

Arthur added, "I still follow Pakistan cricket and I'll always follow it. But the vigour and thirst and passion I have for Pakistan cricket waned a little bit after that. To be brutally honest, I think Pakistan cricket is in a very disappointing place."

Under Arthur's coaching, Pakistan won their last ICC title in the 2017 Champions Trophy. However, everything went downhill from there on. He returned as the team director ahead of last year's ODI WC but the Men in Green continued to disappoint. Even after the World Cup, there have been wholesome changes in Pakistan cricket's setup. However, they went winless in their three Tests in Australia and lost the five T20Is, 4-1, to New Zealand in New Zealand.

Mohammed Hafeez, Pakistan cricket's new director, recently attributed the losses Down Under (in Australia and New Zealand) to the players' lack of focus. He cited their upcoming commitments in franchise T20 cricket as a major factor in the team's horrendous run.