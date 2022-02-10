'Is it worse than racism?': West Ham player reacts to Kurt Zouma's cat abuse controversy - Watch

West Ham United player Michail Antonio has reacted to the animal abuse controversy involving teammate Kurt Zouma. Questioning the logic behind emerging calls to penalise and sack Zouma, Antonio asked whether abusing animals was worse than those guilty of racism.

Antonio said that some people have been convicted and been caught for racism. They were banned for some games as punishment but even after that, they have played football afterwards.

Jamaican striker told a Sky Sports reporter, "I've got a question for you. Do you think what he's done is worse than racism? I'm not condoning a thing that he's done, I don't agree with what he has done at all."

He said, "But there's people that have been convicted, been caught for racism and have played football afterwards. They got an eight-game punishment or something like that, but people are now calling for people to be sacked and to lose their livelihood."

He added, "I've just got to ask this question to everyone out there: Is what he has done worse than what the people convicted of racism (have) done?"

Kurt Zouma has been condemned after a video emerged in which he was seen dropping, kicking and slapping the cat at his Essex home.

Michail Antonio becomes the first player to speak about the Kurt Zouma situation.



A petition on Change.org reads: "In the UK we have laws against the abuse of animals, laws which should be applicable to everyone rich or poor, famous or not.

"We ask that the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA carry out an urgent investigation and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act." it added.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) condemned the "very upsetting" video after it surfaced online and will be leading the investigation and cooperating with Essex Police.

"We cannot comment further at this time, but we're grateful to everyone who has brought this to our attention," said a statement from the charity.

Police have confirmed they are liaising with animal welfare charity the RSPCA as part of "urgent enquiries" into the case.

Zouma has been fined the "maximum amount possible" for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday (February 9).

"West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated," the club said in a statement.

"The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities."

