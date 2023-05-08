IRE vs BAN ODI full schedule: Ireland vs Bangladesh series date, time, venue, squad & live streaming details

IRE vs BAN ODI Series 2023: Ireland will be facing Bangladesh ahead of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday (May 9) at, County Ground, Chelmsford at 3:15 pm. The second match will be held on May 12 and the third match on May 14. If the Irish team hopes to make it spot in the series, it needs to win all matches in this series to secure a place at the ODI World Cup. Bangladesh on the other hand has already sealed a place in the series, which will be held in India in October-November this year. As it comes as no surprise, the Irish team has chosen a full-strength ODI squad. Bangladesh on the other hand has also named a strong squad led by Tamim Iqbal as the captain. The team also includes Litton Das and Shakib Al Hassan. Here's everything you need to know about the IRE vs BAN ODI series. IRE vs BAN ODI Series Match Details: IRE vs BAN 1st ODI-

Date: May 09, Tuesday

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Time: 3:15 PM, 09:45 AM GMT / 10:45 AM Local

IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI-

Date: May 12, Friday

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Time: 3:15 PM, 09:45 AM GMT / 10:45 AM Local

IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI-

Date: May 14, Sunday

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Time: 3:15 PM, 09:45 AM GMT / 10:45 AM Local Probable Playing XIs: Ireland (Probable XI):

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine/ Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair.

Bangladesh (Probable XI):

Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain. IRE vs BAN 2023 ODI Series: Pitch Report All three matches of Ireland Vs Bangladesh will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford in England.

While the fast bowlers can generate a swing with the new ball here and batters will enjoy batting once the ball gets a bit old. IRE vs BAN 2023 ODI Series: Live Streaming The live streaming of Ireland vs Bangladesh ODIs 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and website.