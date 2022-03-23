IPL one of the greatest physios in the world, gets everyone fit before auction: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the best physiotherapists in the world as the tournament manages to get players fit just before the auction. Shastri, who is known to not sugarcoat his words, said all injured players recover before IPL as they want to land a deal at the auction and be a part of the cash-rich league.

Shastri will be making his comeback in the commentary box for the first time since leaving the India head coach post in the upcoming IPL 2022. Shastri will be part of the star-studded commentary panel for the official broadcaster Star Sports. He will be making his return in the commentary box after a gap of almost seven years having served as the head coach of the Indian team from 2017 to 2021.

"IPL is one of the greatest leagues in the world, and it's also one of the greatest physios in the world, because, before the IPL auction everyone wants to get fit because everyone wants to play in the IPL," Shastri said during a press conference organised by Star Sports on Tuesday.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja can be MS Dhoni's successor at CSK: Suresh Raina makes big claim before IPL 2022

Shastri was part of the IPL commentary team for the first eleven editions of the tournament. However, he had to step away from the commentary box after becoming the head coach of the Indian team. Shastri stated that he wanted to continue commentating during matches but was not able to do so because of a 'stupid clause' in BCCI's constitution.

"This is the 15th edition of the IPL. I did the first 11 years and then, thanks to some stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution that binds us, you could not do the last few seasons," said Shastri during the presser.

Also Read: Despite BCCI's intervention Moeen Ali stranded in UK due to visa delay, likely to miss CSK's opener vs KKR

Shastri, who will be part of the Hindi commentary team for IPL 2022, will be joined by the likes of Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel among others in an elite line-up of commentators. The IPL 2022 is all set to get underway from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season-opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.