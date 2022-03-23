Despite BCCI's intervention Moeen Ali stranded in UK due to visa delay, likely to miss CSK's opener vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been handed another huge blow ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as England all-rounder Moeen Ali is likely to miss the opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. Moeen is currently stranded in London due to a delay in his visa for India.

After losing star pace Deepak Chahar's services for at least a couple of weeks at the start of the season, CSK's troubles have intensified over Moeen's visa delay. Moeen was one of CSK's best players in their title-winning campaign last year and can contribute equally well with the bat and the ball.

Despite having applied for his visa quite some time ago and BCCI also intervening in the matter, Moeen is currently stranded in London waiting for his visa approval to catch a flight to India. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the franchise had expected Moeen to land in India by Monday this week but there has been a delay due to the verification process.

"We were expecting Moeen to join us by Monday but because of the delay in issuing a visa, it is not clear when he will leave for Mumbai. He submitted the visa application on February 28, but because of the verification process, there has been a delay. Unless he enters the bubble by Wednesday noon, it won't be possible for him to play against Kolkata," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Moeen was roped in by CSK ahead of IPL 2021 last year and went on to revive the team's top-order with his brilliant performances at number three. Moeen notched up 357 runs and picked up six wickets in 15 games to help CSK win their fourth title after a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

His absence will leave a huge void in CSK's batting line-up and the spin attack. While New Zealand batter Devon Conway is likely to open the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad in Moeen's absence, the other overseas slots can be taken by all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and fast bowlers Adam Milne, Chris Jordan.

CSK can also bring in Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the playing XI and use him in the powerplay in the absence of both Chahar and Ali.