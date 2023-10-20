IPL: Lasith Malinga replaces Shane Bond as Mumbai Indians new bowling coach

Mumbai Indians have welcomed their greatest bowler and a multi-time champion, Lasith Malinga, as the new bowling coach of the IPL franchise for the upcoming season, replacing Shane Bond. Malinga joins his former MI teammates - Mark Boucher and Kieron Pollard, in the coaching staff, returning to the franchise after helping them win the title in 2019. 𝗕𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 - 🄿🄾🄻🄻🄰🅁🄳

𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 - 🄼🄰🄻🄸🄽🄶🄰



Paltan, आता कसं वाटतय? 🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MumbaiMeriJaan @malinga_ninety9 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/bdPWVrfuDy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 20, 2023 × Having shared the dressing room with most of the current and former players (associated in some capacity with MI), Malinga knows the environment and is excited to resume in his new role come IPL 2024.

Outside of joining hands with the Mumbai Indians IPL franchise, Malinga is already coaching the MI Cape Town team in the SA20 league, South Africa, and MI New York in Major League Cricket, USA.

In a statement released on Friday, Malinga expressed his gratitude for being appointed MI’s new bowling coach and staying connected with the franchise where it all started for him in this league in 2009.

“It is truly an honour for me to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians, and my journey in the OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town,” said Malinga, in a statement.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan.”

A veteran of the Indian Premier League, Malinga is a four-time IPL winner, having won two now-discarded Champions League trophies before. Upon leaving MI after spending 13 seasons, Malinga joined the inaugural IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals, in 2022, guiding them to their first final in many years.

Malinga replaces Bond

Shane Bond, another veteran of world cricket, had bid adieu to the Mumbai Indians family after spending nine years with the franchise. On Wednesday, he announced his separation from MI, thanking the owners and the franchise for everything.

"I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally, thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well," Bond said in a statement.