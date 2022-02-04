IPL is the best tournament in the world, I think we owe India a lot: David Warner

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most loved overseas stars in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has established his credentials as one of the greats of the league with his brilliant performances over the years and continues to be a prolific run-getter in the league. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain has called the IPL the best tournament in the world.

In a conversation with former Australia pacer Brett Lee, Warner opened up on playing in the IPL and insisted it has helped him improve his game. The veteran left-hand batter said his experience of playing in the IPL helps him when Australia are touring India for a series.

"When I go to India, I see it as playing the best tournament in the world. But I am getting a lot of practice and insight for when I have to go there for Australia, whether it is for Tests or ODIs," Warner said on 'The Brett Lee podcast'.

Warner has been one of the best performers in the IPL over the years and his numbers speak for themselves. He is the leading run-scorer in the history of the league among overseas players with 5449 runs from 150 matches and is the fifth-highest run-getter overall. Warner also holds the record for smashing the most number of half-centuries in the history of the competition.

We owe India a lot: Warner

The star Australian batter has been blessed with immense love from his Indian fans, who enjoy his funny Instagram videos trying to copy famous dialogues and scenes from various popular Indian movies and songs. Warner has been part of the IPL since 2008 and he received amazing support from the home crowd during his stint with SRH.

Warner said he loves going to India and meeting fans despite the fact that it creat security issues at times. The Australian batter believes cricketers owe a lot to India and that he would like to be involved in some sort of a cricket program in the country post his retirement.

"The number one thing for me is how humble everyone is there (in India). They have welcomed my family with open arms and obviously me for the last decade."I love going out and meeting people there. I know it can be a security risk at times because we can create a bit of a crowd. I love mixing with the locals. They have given me so much. I think we owe India a lot. I'd love to be involved in some of their programs with cricket."

Warner will be one of the marquee players to go under the hammer at the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction this month. He was released by SRH following the end of the IPL 2021 season and is likely to find a new team this time around.