IPL auction 2023: Full list of sold players with price (Live Updating)

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player so far in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi. He was bought for INR 18.50 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also surpassed the INR 16.25 crore bid made by Rajasthan Royals for Chris Morris ahead of the 2021 season to become the most expensive player in league history. Cameron Green followed suit, with the Mumbai Indians paying INR 17.5 crore for the Australian cricketer. Ben Stokes matched Morris' mark as the Chennai Super Kings snagged him. He will be considered a possible successor to MS Dhoni, who may be playing his final season the next year. The IPL mini auction started at 2:30 PM IST in the Indian city of Kochi and the event is expected to wrap up by 9 PM IST.