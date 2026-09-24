/IPL 2027 mini-auction to be held in Goa in December, confirms BCCI secretary Saikia

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction ahead of the 2027 season will be held in Goa in December. The development was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday (Sep 23) in a conversation with news agency ANI. This is the first time the IPL is holding an auction in India after holding it abroad for the last three times. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, is yet to announce the dates of the auction as well as the player retention dates, which are usually announced by late November.

IPL mini-auction to be held in Goa ahead of 2027 season

The BCCI held the IPL auction in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi on the last three occasions, and the upcoming auction marks the return of the high-profile event back to India.

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"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations - Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year - we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," Saikia said in a conversation with ANI.

While the player retention dates have not been announced yet, there has already been movement among franchises. The most notable move was Rishabh Pant going back to Delhi Capitals (DC) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav, who moved to LSG from DC.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), meanwhile, have announced Zaheer Khan as their new head coach after Stephen Fleming, who held the post for 18 years, stepped down earlier this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), however, are still without a captain following the retirement of Ajinkya Rahane and are expected to take a decision soon.