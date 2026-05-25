/IPL 2026 | 'Every season there's something about him': RR coach Sangakkara backs skipper Parag after playoff qualification

Skipper Riyan Parag found strong backing from Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara after leading RR into the IPL 2026 playoffs with a 30-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 24). The RR skipper, who has spent years facing criticism over his performances and consistency, was praised by Sangakkara for handling pressure and expectations despite constant scrutiny. The former Sri Lanka captain admitted he had “seen very few players criticised like Parag” in the IPL while backing the youngster’s growth as both batter and leader this season.

‘Seen very few players criticised like Parag’

Sangakkara did not hold back while defending his captain after RR’s crucial victory over MI in a virtual knockout clash. The RR coach pointed out how Parag has been under the scanner ever since entering the IPL as a teenager and credited him for staying mentally strong despite the pressure surrounding him every season.

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“I’ve seen very few players criticised like Riyan,” Sangakkara said after the match. “For seven years, every season, there’s been something said about him.”

The RR head coach also highlighted Parag’s maturity as captain during high-pressure moments in IPL 2026 and said: "If you look at the calls he makes as captain, the confidence with which he drives himself, almost on one foot sometimes to come and play, there's a huge amount of positivity. I think he's captained exceptionally well. And when he's in that dressing room, he's got the respect of all the players and the staff. That's all you can ask for."

Riyan Parag’s record as RR captain in IPL 2026

Parag’s captaincy stint in IPL 2026 has slowly changed the narrative around him. The Assam batter has led Rajasthan Royals in crucial games while also producing useful performances with the bat under pressure.

As RR captain in IPL 2026:

Matches: 12

Runs: 272

Average: 24.73

Strike Rate: 152.81

Fifties: 2

Wins: 7

Losses: 5

Win percentage: 58.33%