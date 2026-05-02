/IPL 2026: No MS Dhoni for CSK, Rohit for MI as Pandya elects to bat first at Chepauk; check team sheets

There are no signs of cricket veterans MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as their respective IPL teams get ready for another marquee clash in IPL 2026. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first, surprisingly so, given that the chasing team has won all four matches this season thus far. While Mumbai made one change, bringing in uncapped Raghu Sharma, with Krish Bhagat replacing Ashwani, hosts Chennai Super Kings made several changes, picking up bowling all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh (for Gurjapneet) and Prashant Veer in for overseas all-rounder Akeal Hossain.

Check out the two teams

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CSK XI vs MI - Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

MI XI vs CSK – Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Here’s what the two captains said,

Mumbai captain, Pandya – “During (T20) World Cup, we played Zim here. After last game, we think we need to give batters the chance to play freely. Have to play our best cricket in a must-win situation. Mood has been good, it's been challenging. Lots to play far. Give the best chance to qualify and play for pride. Just need to play good cricket overall. We've lost games in 2-3 overs. Shouldn't drop half-chances, create half-chances. One debut - leggie Raghu plays for us. Krish comes back for Ashwani.”

Chennai captain, Gaikwad – “We were looking to bat but wicket looks good. Bit dry, don't think it'll change. Last game was difficult; we recovered well after losing early wickets. The message is to keep it simple... Couple of changes: Ghosh comes in for Gurjapneet, Prashant Veer comes in for Akeal.”