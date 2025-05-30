'His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation': PM Modi hails IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets 14-year-old IPL sensation, Vaibhav Suryavasnhi at the Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Bihar on Friday (May 30). Vaibhav was accompanied by his parents at the Patna airport.

PM Modi shared his meeting moments with Vaibhav Suryavanshi on social media. He hailed Vaibhav's batting skills and wished him good luck in his cricketing career. In a post on X, he expressed, “At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavors.”

This visit comes as PM Modi is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Bihar. On Thursday (May 29),PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, also known as Patna Airport and even held a roadshow in Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

Also Read | Preview - No second chance as Gujarat-Mumbai prepare for IPL 2025 Eliminator

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter had a tremendous outing in his debut IPL season. In seven matches, he amassed 252 runs with an average of 36. The young gun smashed all around the park with an electric strike of over 200.

Hailing from Samastipur, Vaibhav broke the IPL records by smashing a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans. He hit premium bowlers like Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Rashid Khan, bringing them on their feet. With that ton, he became the youngest Indian to score a century in the IPL. Additionally, he overpassed Yusuf Pathan to smash the fastest century by an Indian in the history of the league.

Meanwhile in IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans will be facing Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator clash on Friday (May 30) in New Chandigarh stadium. The winner of this game will play PBKS in the Qualifier 2, who lost to Rajat Patidar-led RCB in Qualifier 1 clash.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL 2025 stats