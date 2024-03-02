IPL 2024: South Africa great Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants coaching staff

Former South Africa great Lance Klusener has joined Lucknow Super Giants' coaching staff ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. LSG roped in Klusener as the assistant coach for the IPL 2024, as he unites with head coach Justin Langer and fellow assistant coach S Sriram in the backroom staff.

Having served as the assistant to Shaun Pollock at Mumbai Indians during the early times in this competition, Kluesener returns for his second stint as the coach in the IPL.

Klusener, associated with SA20 side Durban's Super Giants, coached Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year, leading them to their maiden title. Klusener’s resume also reads his brief stints with international sides, having coached Afghanistan and playing the role of the batting coach for South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Klusener will rejoin his Guyana side speedster, Shamar Joseph, who replaced Mark Wood in the LSG squad for IPL 2024. With the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) taking precautionary measures to safeguard their bowlers for the T20 World Cup (in June in the Caribbean and the USA), they pulled Wood out of the competition.

Alongside Wood, the ECB restricted recovering Jofra Archer from putting his name in the IPL auction last year.

Gus Atkinson is another name who pulled out at the last moment for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the two-time winners replacing him with Sri Lanka seamer Dushmantha Chameera.

LSG is ready to break the ice

Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two newly-inducted sides in the Indian Premier League alongside Gujarat Titans, debuting in the 2022 season. While Gujarat won their maiden title in their first season, LSG made it to the playoffs on both occasions.

With an aggressive squad at the helm this time, LSG will look to go beyond the playoffs and play their first IPL final this year. They will open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24.

LSG’s squad for the IPL 2024 –