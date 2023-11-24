IPL 2024 Auction: Possible captain's trade on cards as deadline date nears

The deadline date for the retention and released players for each IPL franchise is nearing (November 26), with speculation of a mega trade between two top teams doing rounds. Although all franchises are tight-lipped about their plans ahead of the mini-auction, several reports suggest that a team captain is on the radar of switching sides.

On this note, it will be massive given the concerned team’s overhaul leading into the 17th season. Reports claim that negotiations are underway at various levels, but the deal concerning the team’s skipper and all parties is yet to be signed. Although all teams will public their final list of retained and released players within two days, a captain in question here switching bases would hog all the limelight.

So far, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giant have completed a trade with left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal joining Lucknow and LSG’s premier India seamer Avesh Khan switching camps to the inaugural winners.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, are set to enter the IPL 2024 mini-auction with a huge budget. After reports of CSK contemplating releasing their star and most expensive purchase, Ben Stokes started surfacing, he decided to opt out of IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness.

The CSK might enter the IPL 2024 mini-auction with a budget touching or even crossing INR 30 crores. With Ben (INR 16.25 crores) and Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 crores), who decided to hang boots after the IPL 2023 final, who are certainly out, the Chennai-based outfit also plans to release either of the two foreign seamers, including Sisanda Magala of South Africa and Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand (both INR 1 crore), alongside Proteas Dwaine Pretorius.

Besides CSK, several top names from other teams, like Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson, could also be released. From Kolkata Knight Riders’ perspective, Shardul Thakur could be released; however, the former winners have kept mum on Andre Russell’s trade.

The reports have also claimed that Delhi Capitals, for the nth time, will undergo an overhaul with names of star players involved kept under the wrap.

Top players to keep an eye on

Not only will the franchises concentrate on releasing misfit players for their squads ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, but they will also eye some of the top names entering the auction list.

World Cup performers, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell, could garner huge attention and money.