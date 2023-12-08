IPL 2024 Auction: Check teams, captains, retained players, remaining purse, date, venue & all you need to know

IPL 2024 Auction: The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai will host the mini-auction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The ten teams participating in the Indian Premier League 2024 have already retained 173 players ahead of the IPL mini-auction 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2024 Auction.

IPL 2024 Teams & Captains

Here's the full list of teams participating in the Indian Premier League 2024 and their respective captains.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: David Warner

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal

IPL Auction 2024: Players Retained By CSK, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB and SRH

Chennai Super Kings: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhul

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar

IPL Auction 2024: Remaining Purse for CSK, GT, LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB and SRH

The purse limit for each team in the Indian Premier League 2023 is ₹100 crore. Each IPL team has to spend at least 75 per cent of the remaining purse limit.

Chennai Super Kings: ₹₹31.40 crore

Delhi Capitals: ₹28.95 crore

Gujarat Titans: ₹23.15 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹32.70 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: ₹13.15 crore

Mumbai Indians: ₹15.25 crore

Punjab Kings: ₹29.10 crore

Rajasthan Royals: ₹14.50 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹23.25 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹34.00 crore