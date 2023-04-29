IPL 2023: SRH back to winning ways with 9-run win against bottom placed DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were back to winning ways after consecutive defeats as they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine runs in the Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite resolute knocks from Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh, DC lost control of the chase at the crucial stage and ended up as second-best against a firm SRH bowling line-up. The win sees SRH stay in contention for the Playoffs while DC have dented their hopes of making it to the last four.

Chasing a total of 198, DC lost their first wicket in the second ball without scoring a single run. Bhuvenshwar dismissed David Warner on a duck.

Losing the early wicket of the skipper, Salt and Marsh took the responsibility and reached 50 runs mark in 5.1 overs with their 2nd wicket partnership.

The pair chose young bowler Umran Malik to accelerate the run rate, in the 7th over they collected 22 runs.

Salt brought his maiden fifty IPL off 29 balls by hitting Markande to a boundary.

Taking their side closer to the win, Salt and Marsh brought 100 runs partnership in 9.2 balls. In the 11th over Marsh clinched his fifty off 28 balls by taking one run on Natarajan's bowl.

With the wicket of Salt in the 12th over, SRH got hope to get back in the game. Salt was dismissed by Markande at 59 off 35 balls.

After Salt's dismissal, DC lost their path and gave two wickets in quick succession. Manish Pandey was dismissed cheaply by Abhishek Sharma at one run and in the 14th over SRH got a big blow of Marsh who was batting at 63 off 39 balls.

Earlier, SRH after winning the toss had opted to bat, but they did not get the start as they would have planned. In the third over, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed cheaply by Ishant Sharma, scoring five runs off 6 balls.

SRH's second wicket also came early in the 5th over when Mitchell Marsh bowled a length ball and Rahul Tripathi tried to hit it over the mid-off, giving a catch to Manish Pandey on extra cover. Tripathi was dismissed for just 10. SRH was at 44/2.

Abhishek Sharma showed some class by hitting four boundaries in the 6th over to Ishant Sharma, collecting 16 runs. Hyderabad in 5.1 overs reached the mark of 50 runs losing two wickets.

At the end of the powerplay, SRH was 62/2 with Abhishek (43*) and Aiden Markram (1*) unbeaten.

SRH will next take on KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4 before they take in LSG in another home game. On the flip side, DC will take on defending Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

