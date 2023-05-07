IPL 2023: 'RCB would've won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain,' says former Pakistan captain

On a day when Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians at home, and Delhi Capitals won its fourth straight match this season against RCB, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram made an interesting comment. Regarded as the greatest left-arm seamer of all time, Wasim said had MS Dhoni captained RCB, they would have won three IPL trophies by now.

Dhoni’s CSK has won IPL four times, in addition to reaching playoffs in almost every season they participated in – making them the most successful franchise in this tournament’s history. RCB, on the other hand, despite having had some of the best T20 players in their ranks, including Chris Gayle, Ab de Villiers and now Virat Kohli, have never put its hands on the trophy.

Meanwhile, following the side’s latest bashing at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Saturday evening, where they lost the match by eight wickets, Akram said,

“RCB would have won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain. They have not won a single trophy until now. They have so much support. Also, they have the world’s top modern-era player Virat, but unfortunately, they have not won. If Dhoni was in RCB, he would have helped them win the title,” the former Pakistan captain told SportsKeeda.

Dhoni’s CSK close on sealing a playoff spot

After the washout game against Lucknow, Chennai faced rivals Mumbai Indians at home, and unlike how it panned out on a few occasions lately, they defeated Rohit Sharma’s team at Chepauk by six wickets.

The win came on the back of a complete bowling show, wherein Deepak Chahar and Sri Lanka’s newest sensation Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball in hand, picking five wickets between them.

Handy contributions from CSK’s top order ensured they bagged two crucial points and marching towards sealing the playoff spot.

DC thrash RCB at home

In the second game of the evening, DC maintained their winning streak despite leaking over 180 runs in the first innings. The chase, however, was led by the opening pair of David Warner and England Phil Salt - who scored an incredible 87 off 45 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes.