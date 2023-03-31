IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja shares heartfelt message for Yellow Army fans before CSK-GT tie

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition on Friday evening (March 31). The match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad in front of a packed stadium.

Ahead of the season opener, CSK's official Instagram handle shared a video featuring Jadeja's message for Chennai fans. The post captioned, "Jaddu bhai has a message for you. Ahmedabad."

The 34-year-old Jadeja said in the clip, "Post COVID, this is the first IPL season we are getting an opportunity to play in front of a fully packed stadium. And that's always a great feeling. I would like to request all the Gujarati CSK fans to come to the stadium and support us. Whistle Podu."

Jadeja had a forgettable run in IPL 2022. The ended the season with only 116 runs at a strike rate of 118.37 and claimed five wickets overall in 10 games before being ruled out. The last year's edition also saw Jadeja taking over as the CSK captain but after eight games, where the Yellow Army won only two of them, he stepped down as the skipper.

As per reports, Jadeja was believed to be miffed with the CSK team management and wanted to leave the franchise but a 'long, frank chat' with Thala Dhoni and CEO Kasi Viswanathan led to the 'air of misunderstanding' between all parties getting cleared.

The Indian star all-rounder has so far played 210 matches, scoring 2,502 runs and accounting for 132 scalps.

Complete CSK squad for IPL 2023