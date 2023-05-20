IPL 2023: Peaking Yashasvi Jaiswal ready for India debut, says Sunil Gavaskar

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for India debut following a stellar IPL 2023, said batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The left-handed batter Jaiswal took this time to settle in, and once he did, he made all the right noises about this game. From hitting an impressive 70-plus against Chennai Super Kings in the home game to scoring his maiden IPL hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, Jaiswal came a long way.

Just when it looked like the upcoming superstar had put brakes on his peaking form, his record-breaking 13-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens broke all the shackles. With that, he also surpassed KL Rahul’s tally (of scoring an IPL fifty off 14 balls) and now stands tall with the record of the fastest IPL fifty to his name.

In 13 matches played, Jaiswal, 21, has scored 625 runs and is only second to RCB captain Faf du Plessis (702 runs) on the list of highest run-scorers in this IPL. These numbers also saw him go past Shaun Marsh’s 15-year-old record of most runs scored by an uncapped player in an IPL season.

Ahead of the virtual knockout clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Friday night, Gavaskar lauded the young star, saying in this form, when he is peaking, Jaiswal must play for India across all formats, as it will help him build on the confidence and momentum, he has gained this season.

"I think he's ready and should be given a chance," Gavaskar told Star Sports before Friday's match against PBKS. "When a player is in form and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also sky-rocketed.

"There's always doubt - 'Am I ready for international standard?' If your form isn't good at the time, your doubt increases. So, it's important to be in form at that time," Gavaskar added.

Opening up on Yashasvi’s pattern of playing, Gavaskar said he has contributed at the top against good bowlers in tougher conditions, and going by the numbers, the left-handed batter looks technically and mentally ready to make his India debut.

"If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he's an opener, you'd want him to play 15 overs," Gavaskar said.

"If he scores a century, your team total would easily cross the 190-200 mark. That's why the way Yashasvi has batted this season has made me happy. He's a technical batter as well," the former legend added.

Meanwhile, against PBKS, Jaiswal dictated the chase and scored another fifty, hitting 50 off 36 balls, including eight fours. Another half-century from Devdutt Padikkal and a crucial 46 off 28 balls from Shimron Hetmyer ensured a four-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals.