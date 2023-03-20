IPL 2023 New Rules: 12 days to go, Here's how Indian Premier League 2023 would be different from IPL 2022

IPL 2023: The most awaited cricket T20 tournament, Indian Premier League, will begin on March 31, 2023. Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Crickey Stadium, Ahmedabad. Ten teams will participate in the extravagant cricket league launched by BCCI 16 years ago. However, for 2023, things are different as the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has made some amendments to the rules and format of IPL 2023. Firstly, BCCI has restored the home-and-away method of conducting league matches in the 16th edition of IPL. They have divided the two groups into two groups of five. Each team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and seven away games. Furthermore, the IPL will continue for 52 days across 12 venues.

Here are all the new rules and changes in the old ones introduced by BCCI in the Indian Premier League 2023.

IPL 2023 Wide Ball Review

Players can challenge the umpire's wide and no-ball decisions using the Decision Review System (DRS). The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 became the first tournament to introduce and implement the new rile. IPL will also practice the rule in their upcoming matches from March 31, 2023. Mumbai Indians-Women's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, became the first player to challenge the umpire's wide call and benefit from it.

IPL 2023 Impact Player Rule

BCCI has added a new 'Impact Player' rule in Indian Premier League 2023. It allows every team to replace one of their on-field players with any of the four substitutes anytime during the match. However, the replaced player cannot participate in the game any further, not even as a substitute player. Furthermore, if a team names four foreign players in their playing eleven, the impact player can only be an Indian.

IPL 2023 Venues

Since the BCCI has changed the format of the league-stage matches to home-and-away matches, each team has a home venue. Thus, each team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and seven away matches. The top four teams in the IPL points table will qualify for the semifinals.