IPL 2023: MSD issues STERN warning against wide and no-balls to CSK bowlers - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings returned to their home ground in some style as they won the 400+ run fest against Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. Batting first, Chennai notched up 217/7 in their 20 overs and held off LSG on 205/7.

CSK, however, didn't have a smooth win, thanks to a brilliant start by LSG openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers. The LSG opening stand was also assisted by some ordinary bowling by CSK pacers during which the bowled a lot of extra balls as well.

Skipper MSD was clearly not amused by the show put on by his fast bowlers and made his irritation clear during the post-match presentation.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," said Dhoni. Have a look what he had to say here:

The former India skipper, however, was full of praise about the wicket and said that he hopes his team continue to play like this in the upcoming matches as well.

"It was a terrific game, high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game. Overall I think it was a perfect first game that happened and it was a full house for the first game in 5 or 6 years since we've been here. I thought it will be much slower. It was a wicket where you could score runs but overall it got a bit slower. We'll have to see how it plays over the next six games at home but hopefully we can score here," Dhoni said.

Dhoni, who came into bat in the last, hit two consecutive sixes off LSG's Mark Wood to thrill the Cheapuk crowd. With those two sixes, MSD also became the seventh cricketer in IPL to enter the 5000-run club.

