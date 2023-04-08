IPL 2023: LSG hero Krunal Panyda opens up on time away from cricket, says 'I just wanted to work on my skills'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hero Krunal Pandya has opened up on how time away from cricket has helped him improve his game and especially bowling. Panyda, instrumental in helping LSG to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings scalped three wickets while he also played an important knock with the bat to help LSG to their second win of the season on Friday evening against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"In the last four-five months, I took a break from cricket, where I was not playing. I just wanted to work on my skills, especially bowling," Krunal said at the post-match presentation.

"I was just playing the white-ball format and what happened in the last two-three years, I just went wider and wider [with my release]. So I just wanted to work on my action, wanted to get tall so that I can get that turn and get that arm ball going as well."

LSG returned back to winning ways on Friday, having lost to Chennai Super Kings in their second match of the season. The win against SRH also propelled them to the summit of the IPL standings and will look to carry on the winning momentum. LSG won the contest by five wickets and 24 balls to spare and will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

"Very good day at the office," Krunal said.

"Having more right-handers [to bowl at], I knew I will be bowling four overs today and I was prepared for it. Overall, this year I am in a good headspace, I have much more clarity about how I want to go about my game, whether it's bat and ball.

"Everything, I guess, once you have clarity up there, things automatically fall in place. I am someone who is very process-driven, doesn't think that much about result, and it is coming out really well,” the star players added.