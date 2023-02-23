IPL 2023 Live: When & where to watch the 4K live-streaming of IPL matches on TV, mobile- All you need to know

IPL 2023 live streaming: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to start and its first match will be held on 31 March. Last season, Hardik Pandya’s all-around display helped Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League in its first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL and will be sponsored by the Tata Group. In June 2022, the broadcasting rights for the 2023 to 2027 season were sold for Rs 48,390 crore ($ 6.2 billion) by the BCCI, marking it the second most valuable tournament in the world after NFL. Star Sports has also renewed its contract and the Viacom18 consortium had exclusively acquired the streaming rights.