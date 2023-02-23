IPL 2023 Live: When & where to watch the 4K live-streaming of IPL matches on TV, mobile- All you need to know
Story highlights
IPL 2023 live streaming: The Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 31 with the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming tournament.
IPL 2023 live streaming: The Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 31 with the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming tournament.
IPL 2023 live streaming: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to start and its first match will be held on 31 March. Last season, Hardik Pandya’s all-around display helped Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League in its first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL and will be sponsored by the Tata Group. In June 2022, the broadcasting rights for the 2023 to 2027 season were sold for Rs 48,390 crore ($ 6.2 billion) by the BCCI, marking it the second most valuable tournament in the world after NFL. Star Sports has also renewed its contract and the Viacom18 consortium had exclusively acquired the streaming rights.
The IPL auction for 2023 took place on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. The most expensive player was Sam Curran, bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore ($ 2.3 million). He became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
IPL Schedule 2023: Group details
Group A
Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Group B
Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.
IPL Schedule 2023: Venues
1. Ahmedabad
2. Mohali
3. Lucknow
4. Hyderabad
5. Bengaluru
6. Chennai
7. Delhi
8. Kolata
9. Jaipur
10. Mumbai
11. Guwahati
12. Dharamshala
IPL 2023: Live-streaming details
In good news for all the IPL fans, the IPL 2023 will be live-streamed for free on Jio Cinema. All the matches will be available in 4K Resolution (Ultra HD). Meanwhile, Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2023 games on Television.