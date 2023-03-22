IPL 2023 live broadcast: Where to watch IPL 2023 matches live on TV?

IPL 2023 live broadcast: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is now a week away, and cricket fans are super-excited as the league returns to old standards where each team will play seven matches at home and seven matches away. The league is coming with a new flavour, with many new experiments, initiatives and even a new live-streaming channel. This article focuses on how cricket fans can watch the IPL matches on TV and details about the IPL broadcasting rights for the 2023 edition.

How to watch IPL 2023 live on TV?

TV rights are sold under Package A which India’s official cricket board BCCI offers to Indian broadcasters. Bidding for the upcoming 5-year cycle, from 2023 to 2027, was done last June, and Disney Star made the highest bid to grab the broadcasting rights. Star network paid a total of 23,575 crores to BCCI to purchase TV broadcasting rights in the Indian subcontinent for the next 5 years.

Under the package, Star Network will televise 74 matches in 2023 and 2024. It will broadcast 84 matches in 2025 and 2026, and then 94 matches will be broadcast live in the year 2027. So, like previous editions, Star Sports Network will broadcast IPL matches this year as well.

How to watch IPL 2023 live stream?

Unlike previous additions, Disney+Hotstar will not stream the IPL matches live. Instead, Viacom 18 grabbed the rights to live stream the matches live in India by paying a total of INR 20,500 crore to BCCI. It must be noted that Star Sports network will continue to broadcast the matches Live on TV in India.

BCCI is set to earn more than $6 billion by selling broadcasting rights