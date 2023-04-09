IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Rashid Khan picks first hat-trick of this season - WATCH
Story highlights
Against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rashid Khan picked three wickets on three successive balls during the 17th over to achieve this feat.
Against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rashid Khan picked three wickets on three successive balls during the 17th over to achieve this feat.
Ranked number T20I bowler in the world, Rashid Khan became the first bowler in IPL 2023 to claim a hattrick. Against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the leg-spinner picked three wickets on three successive balls during the 17th over to achieve this feat.
.@rashidkhan_19 🤝 Hat-trick!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023
That was simply sensational! 🙌 🙌
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/sSpYyFcO3S
On the first ball, Rashid removed the most-destructive hitter Andre Russell as he edged one to the keeper off his thigh pads. While the umpire didn’t give him out first, Rashid and Saha were convinced and reviewed the decision that fell in their favour.
On the next delivery, Rashid dismissed Sunil Narine, who smashed it straight to the deep-mid-wicket area. Then comes Shardul Thakur, the player of the match for KKR in their previous group game against RCB. Rashid, who looked confident, bowled a wrong-un and trapped the right-handed Shardul in front on a first-ball duck.
ALSO READ: IPL 2023: Rinku Singh hits five sixes in last over to win it for KKR despite Rashid Khan's hattrick
As expected, Thakur took the review, but that was a waste of effort as Hawkeye showed the ball was hitting the middle stump. With that, the crowd went berserk as Rashid completed his first hat trick for Gujarat Titans.
You can watch the video here -
𝐇𝐀𝐓-𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐝 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧! 👏 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023
Andre Russell ✅
Sunil Narine ✅
Shardul Thakur ✅
We have our first hat-trick of the #TATAIPL 2023 & it's that man - @rashidkhan_19! 🙌 🙌
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/fJTg0yuVwu
Rinku wins it for KKR in the end
While for anyone who has watched this game long enough, this match looked well and over for the KKR side. However, as destiny had it, Rinku Singh was standing in the way of Gujarat and the victory.
Needing more than 40 off the last two overs, KKR upped the ante and took the attack to the opposition.
As 29 was required off the final over, Rinku Singh backed himself and smashed the left-arm seamer Yash Dayal for five sixes off five successive ballsto win it for his team.
He scored 48 off 21 balls and helped his team take two points home.