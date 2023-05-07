IPL 2023: GT tighten grip on playoff berth with dominant win, beat LSG by 56 runs
IPL 2023: GT tighten grip on playoff berth with dominant win Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Gujarat Titans (GT) have moved a step closer to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after they won a one-sided contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and cemented their place at the top of the league.
Gujarat Titans (GT) have moved a step closer to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after they won a one-sided contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and cemented their place at the top of the league.
Gujarat Titans (GT) have tightened their grip on the playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after their dominant 56-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Top knocks from Shubman Gill (unbeaten 94) and Wriddhiman Saha (81) helped GT reach their record total of 227/2 while restricting LSG at 171/7 to earn another vital win to assure a place in the last four.
More to Follow…