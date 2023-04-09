ugc_banner

IPL 2023: From Sehwag, Raina to Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter hails 'Lord' Rinku Singh for five-over feat vs GT

Ahmedabad, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

IPL 2023: Twitter hails 'Lord' Rinku Singh for final-over drama against GT Photograph:(Twitter)

The Twitter heaped praises on Rinku Singh, who played one of the greatest innings while chasing in IPL history. Check out who all tweeted for the KKR batter.

Every once in a while, we come across a cricketing inning that refuses to leave our minds. On Sunday, KKR’s Rinku Singh played one such knock that left the whole cricketing universe shocked. 

Against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, until the 19th over, it was all about Rashid Khan, who had picked up a hattrick earlier – the first of this season.

However, the tides turned in no time as the left-arm batter Rinku Singh hit five successive sixes off the final five deliveries in the 20th over to Yash Dayal to help his team chase down the required 29 runs, and subsequently, 205 in 20 overs with three wickets in hand.

Rinku's 48 from 21 balls will be remembered by everyone for good for a long time. 

Meanwhile, after what transpired in the final over, the social media went in a frenzy as everyone got crazy about Rinku Singh. 

From cricketing fraternity to the Bollywood, from social media influencers to a common man, everyone showered praises on this batter, who entered history books with his last over feat.

So let’s have a look at some of the top tweets on Rinku’s innings -

