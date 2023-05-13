IPL 2023: Crowd trouble stops SRH vs LSG clash after controversial DRS call in 19th over

The Indian Premier League (IPL) contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was halted by crowd trouble on Saturday, May 13. With the ball in hand, Avesh Khan was in full swing before the players and the umpires turned toward the dugout to stop the contest temporarily. It is reported that a few members of the crowd, sitting exactly behind LSG dugout spoke in abusive language while also throwing certain things after a controversial DRS call in the 19th over.

What happened in the 19th over?

On the third ball of the 19th over, an Avesh Khan delivery was deemed to be a no-ball after the umpire thought that the ball had crossed the waist height. However, upon review by LSG, the third umpire overturned the decision and gave it as a fair ball. This caused anger among the SRH players and the fans, while batter Abdul Samad was not happy with the decision and went to the square leg umpire for a justification of the overturned decision.