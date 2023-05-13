IPL 2023: Crowd trouble stops SRH vs LSG clash after controversial DRS call in 19th over
The crowd in Hyderabad is reported to have thrown objects at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp while there are also reports that coach Andy Flower was targeted by the crowd with abusive language.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was halted by crowd trouble on Saturday, May 13. With the ball in hand, Avesh Khan was in full swing before the players and the umpires turned toward the dugout to stop the contest temporarily. It is reported that a few members of the crowd, sitting exactly behind LSG dugout spoke in abusive language while also throwing certain things after a controversial DRS call in the 19th over.
What happened in the 19th over?
On the third ball of the 19th over, an Avesh Khan delivery was deemed to be a no-ball after the umpire thought that the ball had crossed the waist height. However, upon review by LSG, the third umpire overturned the decision and gave it as a fair ball. This caused anger among the SRH players and the fans, while batter Abdul Samad was not happy with the decision and went to the square leg umpire for a justification of the overturned decision.
The crowd had enough of the decision and targeted the LSG bench and the dugout with abusive language while coach Flower remained a focal target.
Soon the umpires to stopped the play and rushed to the dugout and had to calm the crowd to stop them from showing their anger. After a 20-25 minutes delay, the match started again and saw no further trouble on the authority and administration.
With explosive knocks from Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a challenging target of 183 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.
Klaasen scored a brilliant 47 off 29 balls and Samad helped him with his 37 off 25 balls. Chose to bat, SRH started their batting slow and steady but their first wicket came early in the 2.1 over when Yudhvir Singh dismissed Abhishek Sharma at seven off five balls.
After losing an early wicket, Rahul Tripathi and Anmolpreet Singh tried to steer the innings. In the 5th over, the duo attacked Avesh Khan to accelerate the run rate. They collected 18 runs in his over.
Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowler for LSG as he took two wickets conceding 24 runs. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Amit Mishra took one wicket each.
