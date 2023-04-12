IPL 2023: Chris Gayle fires warning at DC skipper Warner after MI defeat, concerned for slow batting approach

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) great Chris Gayle has fired a warning at Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner despite his 51-run knock against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner was accused of slow batting by Gayle while also highlighting that he is putting pressure on him and the other batters due to his approach. Delhi failed to register their first win of the IPL 2023 after they lost on the last ball of the contest against Mumbai on Tuesday, April 11.

"In the first six overs, he showed a bit of intent and tried to be positive there. The wicket was very good to bat on in the powerplay. But he is putting a lot of pressure on himself and the other players as well. Players feel they have to come while he is not getting to ball away, they pretty much have to go from ball one and that is causing Delhi a lot of problems in the middle," Gayle told the digital broadcasters.

According to Gayle, Warner needs to go all guns blazing while attacking from the start. Warner scored a fifty on Tuesday but was not enough for his side as they lost on the final ball of the match.

"So that’s something he needs to work on. He is experienced enough to know what to do. He spoke about it in the previous game," he added.

While Warner has been far from his best, vice-captain for the season, Axar Patel came in defense of Warner and highlighted how he is working on his approach. It is understood that Warner’s depleting strike rate has been a major issue for the franchise while he fails to make an impact at the top.

"Even when he is trying, it's not coming off. Everyone spoke to him - Ricky, (Shane) Watson, Dada. The conversation about his strike rate also came up. They looked at his videos and he's working on it," Axar said.

After the latest defeat, DC remain the only team yet to win in the current season of the IPL from their four matches. They will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with the intention of winning their first match of the season.

